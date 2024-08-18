Firefighters battle 2 blazes in Winnipeg's North End

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews battled two separate blazes in the city’s North End early Sunday morning.

The first fire broke out just before 1:30 a.m. in the 600 block of McPhillips Street.

Crews arrived to find flames and heavy smoke coming from the single-family bungalow. They first fought the fire from the outside before putting it out with an interior attack.

The blaze was declared under control around 2:12 a.m.

No one was found inside the home. A firefighter was injured and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Later, around 6:12 a.m., crews were called to a fire in a two-storey duplex in the 700 block of Pritchard Avenue.

Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the building when firefighters arrived. They fought the blaze from inside and brought it under control within the hour.

No one was found in the home and no injuries were reported.

Both fires are under investigation.