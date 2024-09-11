The taxi scam spotted in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police are warning about a new scam in our city targeting our desire to help others. Scammers are operating a fake taxi.

Investigators say the fake cab goes to places with lots of people, like a mall parking lot or downtown. Police say these scammers have fake taxi signs on the roof of their vehicle. One person pretends to be a driver, and the other a passenger. That person then approaches a bystander claiming the taxi doesn't take cash.

So they ask if the victim will use their debit card to pay for their fare in exchange for cash.

Once they have the card, they use a card-skimming device to take money out of the victim's account.

"Perhaps your pin number is being accessed and kept and then reused," said Const. Dani McKinnon with the Winnipeg Police Service.

McKinnon said this scam is happening across Canada, and some of the fraudsters will keep the victim's card, and give them a different one.

"You may not realize until you get home,” said McKinnon.

The fake taxi signs being used by the scammers aren't difficult to acquire. They're legally being sold online, and are readily available. However, the Canadian Taxi Association wants that to change.

They're asking the federal and provincial governments to change the legislation.

"Today it is financial fraud where they take access of your credit card or your debit card," said Marc Andre Way from the Canadian Taxi Association. "Tomorrow it could be something much worse, like an assault.”

That's why the Winnipeg Police Service said it's critical to ensure you're dealing with a licensed taxi cab.

• All licensed taxis have a legitimate name decal on their doors (Duffy's, Unicity) as well as a three-digit taxi identification number both inside and outside the vehicle;

• All taxi companies accept cash;

• Do not allow strangers to borrow your debit/credit card, even with the promise of cash in return;

• Debit and credit cards can easily be used in scams where your PIN is surreptitiously acquired and repeatedly used without your knowledge; and

• Report any suspicious transactions to the police and/or 311

If you've seen the fake taxi, or have lost money to it, police ask that you report it either by phone or online.

You can also contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.