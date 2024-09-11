'Sense of community': Winnipeg streetwear company aims to help people get back on their feet

A Winnipeg streetwear company was the big winner in a Canada Post competition.

Red Rebel Armour, an Indigenous-led clothing company, won in the "Doing Good" category in the Tales of Triumph awards handed out by Canada Post. The category recognizes businesses that have a positive impact on the lives of Canadians. The company received a prize worth up to $100,000, including shipping and marketing credits from Canada Post.

"It's huge," said owner Sean Rayland-Boubar. "It's going to help us optimize our cash flow, help us take care of some liabilities and put away some cash for some Christmas bonuses for the staff."

Rayland-Boubar began the company in 2018, and had it become officially incorporated the next year. The company sells streetwear with traditional Anishinaabe art and designs, and also does custom printing.

Seventy per cent of sales are in Canada, while the United States, Germany and New Zealand customers have also discovered the company.

Rayland-Boubar had an additional goal of helping people in his community.

"My goal with Red Rebel Armour was to create a business that could create employment opportunities for our relatives that are facing barriers to employment, especially when they're getting out of the criminal justice system," he said.

"Recidivism numbers are very high, and that means when people are getting out, they're going back to jail right away. So, we need to create something to stop that flow. And a lot of times, people are getting out with nothing. So they just need, you know, quick ask access to basic needs."

The company provides paid training for prospective employees, and works to find a role for them. There are six full-time employees with the company, along with a number of people who are on-call.

"We have our core team, and then we get an influx of orders," Rayland-Boubar said. "So we hire people from the community."

"A lot of times, it's like, 'Hey Sean, do you have any extra hours? I need cash for this. I need cash for diapers.' They're looking for a healthy way to get money so they can cover their basic needs."

He added a new community has formed at Red Rebel Armour.

"There's that sense of belonging, that sense of community, just feeling like I could come here and be safe."

As a result of winning, Red Rebel Armour will go head-to-head with other winners across Canada for further prizes.