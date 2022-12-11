Firefighters respond to two North End blazes: WFPS

Winnipeg fire crews were out again this weekend, responding to two fires in the North End within a 24-hour period.

First, around 4:19 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a one-and-a-half storey house in the 600 block of Manitoba Avenue.

At the scene, crews found smoke and flames coming from the building. Bystanders said that there may be occupants trapped in the house, but no one was found.

While searching the house, firefighters also worked to extinguish the blaze. It was declared under control at 4:37 p.m.

Two people were assessed by on-scene paramedics, but neither needed to be taken to hospital. The City’s Emergency Social Services team is helping them find temporary shelter.

Investigators believe the cause of the fire to be accidental.

Then, at 5:38 a.m. on Sunday, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to reports of a fire in two-and-a-half storey, multi-family dwelling in the 400 block of Pritchard Avenue.

Firefighters again encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Crews attacked the fire from inside the building, and it was declared under control at 7:05 a.m.

Everyone was able to get out safely, and neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution. One person had to be looked at by paramedics, but did not have to go to the hospital.

WFPS investigators say the structure sustained significant damage from smoke, fire and water. The cause is under investigation.