The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said a late night fire on Alexander Avenue Tuesday was likely caused by unattended cooking.

Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Alexander Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday where they came across a fire in a two story, single-family home.

Crews found a small stovetop fire and quickly extinquished it. Damage was contained to the area around the stove.

Paramedics treated two people on scene for smoke inhalation and transported them to hospital in stable condition.

WFPS reminds people to always stay in the kitchen while cooking.

Stove burners should always be turned off when leaving the kitchen, even if it’s for a short time.

Anything that can catch fire, including oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains, should always be kept away from the stovetop.