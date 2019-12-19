WINNIPEG -- The United Firefighters of Winnipeg is calling on the city to give firefighters the power to demolish vacant buildings following a fire.

The call comes after a fire Wednesday on Maryland Street in a vacant building that had already been the site of a previous fire in the summer.

The fire fight Wednesday saw neighbours forced from their homes as a precaution, and the street closed for hours.

In a phone call with CTV News, the firefighter union’s president, Alex Forrest, said there are safety concerns with entering vacant homes previously damaged in fires, but there’s an expectation firefighters do so due to the possibility someone could be inside.

He said this puts firefighters at risk, and homes damaged in fires should be torn down.

In a statement to CTV News following the fire, the City of Winnipeg said the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service has no ongoing responsibility for a building after a fire.

“Once the scene is released, the property is the owner’s responsibility to remediate through repair or demolition. However, the City can order the immediate demolition of a building if the building represents an imminent hazard, such as significant structural issues.”

-With files from CTV’s Jon Hendricks