    First-degree murder charge laid in 2023 homicide: police

    The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) investigate the 200 block of Flora Avenue on Dec. 30, 2023.
    Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man on Flora Avenue last year.

    Brooklyn Elijah Hiebert, 20, was found dead outside in the 200 block of Flora Avenue on Dec. 30, 2023. His death was determined to be a homicide.

    Police said Hiebert was assaulted in the 200 block of Selkirk Avenue, which caused fatal injuries. His body was then transported and dumped on Flora Avenue.

    Christopher Kyle Wattman, 36, was arrested on Sunday in Winnipeg. He’s charged with first-degree murder and remains in custody. The charge has not been proven in court.

    Winnipeg police continue to investigate.

