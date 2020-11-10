WINNIPEG -- The first case of COVID-19 among inmates has been reported in the Stony Mountain Federal Institution.

On Tuesday, the Correctional Service of Canada confirmed one inmate at Stony Mountain had tested positive for COVID-19, and is now being medically isolated within the institution and monitored by staff.

The CSC said testing for all staff and inmates is being offered and contact tracing is being done.

CSC said there is also a known case among an employee at Stony Mountain dating back to one week ago, though it is not linked to the inmate. The employee has been self-isolating at home.

“We recognize the importance of strong infection prevention and control protocols to contain the spread of COVID-19,” the CSC said. “We are monitoring this situation closely and diligently, and we continue to apply our infection prevention and control measures.”

It said all employees are screened when entering, and along with inmates have been equipped with medical masks and face shields.

CSC said decisions are still being made about access to the site, programs and services. It said it is consulting with public health authorities.

“The health and safety of offenders, our employees, and the public remains our top priority throughout this public health pandemic,” CSC said.

“We are monitoring this situation closely and will continue to work with our public health partners, as well as unions and stakeholders, to take any further steps needed to ensure everyone's safety.”

Stony Mountain now joins the growing list of correctional centres in Manitoba with reported cases of COVID-19.

The province reported 185 total cases within the Headingley Correctional Centre, including 147 inmates and 38 staff. This is currently the largest outbreak of COVID-19 within a Manitoba jail.

Other cases within Manitoba jails include:

Women’s Correctional Centre, which has 26 total cases, including 23 inmates and three staff;

Agassiz Youth centre, which has 15 total cases, including 12 inmates and three staff;

Brandon Correctional Centre, which has three total cases all among staff;

Manitoba Youth Centre, which has two total cases, all among staff;

Milner Ridge, which has two total cases all among staff; and

Winnipeg Remand Centre, which has two total cases including one inmate and one staff.

There have been no deaths related to COVID-19 reported in a Manitoba correctional centre or federal institution.