First Nation in Manitoba says province, logging company failed to consult

WINNIPEG -

A First Nation in Manitoba is asking for a judicial review into commercial logging in a provincial park arguing it has not been properly included in sustainable forest management practices.

Minegoziibe Anishinabe, also known as Pine Creek First Nation, is asking Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench to quash the government's decision to extend a timber cutting licence to Louisiana-Pacific Canada.

The First Nation alleges the company has held logging rights for more than 20 years to an area in Duck Mountain Provincial Park, located near the Saskatchewan boundary, but has failed to consult with the community.

The First Nation says current practices have impacted the moose population in the area as well access to essential medicines.

A notice of application filed today in court alleges the province issued an extension on the current licence last month without consulting the nation.

The province did not immediately return a request for comment, but the company says in a statement it remains committed to engaging with First Nations about its operations in Manitoba.

Chief Derek Nepinak says the community is not opposed to logging in the area but is concerned it's not being done in a sustainable way and wants to be included in conversations moving forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2022.