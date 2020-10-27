WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba First Nations COVID-19 Pandemic Response Coordination Team (PRCT) is urging First Nations people to cancel non-essential travel to areas of the province under restricted or critical levels, including Winnipeg and the Northern Health Region.

The team made this recommendation due to the rising case numbers and the tightened restrictions in these areas.

In a bulletin, the PRCT encouraged all First Nations communities to move to the orange alert level in the Manitoba First Nations COVID-19 Alert Levels, emphasizing the restrictions on gathering sizes.

The team also urged all First Nations to limit close contacts outside of their homes.

Since Friday, 64 new First Nation cases have been identified in Manitoba, which brings the total number of cases in First Nations people in the province to 513.

Of these cases, 318 have been off-reserve and 195 are on-reserve.

The PRCT added that 378 of these cases are active, 132 people have recovered and three people have died.

The test positivity rate is 5.6 per cent.