WINNIPEG -- As the list grows to who can get the COVID-19 vaccine, some first responders and home-care workers are now eligible.

Listed in the province's vaccine bulletin on Sunday, home-care workers employed by a regional health authority (RHA), an RHA-contracted service provider, or a self- and family-managed care client, born on or before December 31, 1960, can now get immunized.

Emergency response services (ERS) and specialty patient transportation workers registered with their applicable college or association in Manitoba, born on or before December 31, 1975, can also book an appointment for the vaccine. The province said this group includes professionals who perform ERS and patient transportation by land and air, such as paramedics, emergency medical responders, nurses and respiratory therapists.

A total list of eligibility can be found on the province's website.

According to Manitoba health officials, on Saturday, a total of 851 people received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. No second doses were given on Saturday.

A total of 9,498 COVID-19 vaccine doses have now been administered in the province.

The province said starting Monday, the remaining supply of Moderna doses that weren’t shipped to First Nations, about 2000 doses, will be used to support the immunization campaign at personal care homes.

Oakview Place Long Term Care Residence in Winnipeg will start immunizing some residents Monday, making them the first people in the general population to get the vaccine.