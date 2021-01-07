WINNIPEG -- The latest projections from the provincial government show not everyone will receive the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2021.

Data released by the government says around 70 per cent of Manitobans will be given two doses of the vaccine this year.

The graph provided by the province, which projects how much of the vaccine will be available in Manitoba this year and the percentage of people eligible shows the largest number of people who could receive the vaccine will happen in the summer months between June and September.

A graph showing roughly how many Manitobans will receive the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of 2021. (Source: Manitoba government)

The province also posted information saying that by the beginning of March, 98,400 doses will have been put into people's arms; however, it doesn't clarify how many of these would be a complete vaccination as people require two shots of the vaccine around three weeks apart.

Data showing how many doses of the vaccine are projected to be administered by the beginning of March in Manitoba. (Source: Manitoba government)

Dr. Jazz Atwal, the acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, said these numbers are just based on the information the province has right now.

"This doesn't take into account other types of vaccines that might be available," said Atwal during a teleconference on Thursday, who noted the AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved in the United Kingdom but not in Canada yet.

"When that gets approved here, the data is being looked at right now, when does the vaccine arrive after approval? Again (that) will have a huge impact, potentially on production projections."

Atwal noted it is hard to predict what the vaccine situation will look like next month, let alone several months down the road because there are so many variables that go into the projections.

"Let's say, you know, two months from now Pfizer says 'okay we're ready to double our previously stated volume,' obviously that would have a huge impact on the projections."

He said these numbers will change as more information becomes available from the manufacturers of the vaccine and also from the federal government.

This news comes after Premier Brian Pallister said on Wednesday that Manitoba has the capacity to vaccinate everyone who wants a shot by the end of March.

"We're ready. If the prime minister can deliver more vaccines, we're ready to get them to people," Pallister said during a Wednesday news conference.