

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have charged five people, four of them underage, after several grass fires were lit in the Transcona Bioreserve on Sunday morning and evening.

The first fires started around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, but were quickly put out by Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

Police allege the fire was started by a 14-year-old girl who later brought more people with her to set more fires in the evening.

The evening fires, which started around 5 p.m., quickly spread throughout the park area causingdamage to over 100 acres and a number of Manitoba Hydro utility poles.

A number of fire units attended and extinguished the fires before the damage spread.

Police said officers found three suspects on the Transcona Trail, along with a lighter which was recovered.

The fourth suspect turned herself into police, while the last suspect was arrested in the area on Monday morning.

All are from Winnipeg.

Police have charged the 14-year-oldgirl with arson and two counts of possession of incendiary material.

She was taken into custody.

The other suspects, two 16-year-old boys, a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman have all been charged with arson and possession of a incendiary material.

They were all released on a promise to appear.