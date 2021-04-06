WINNIPEG -- Two more COVID-19 deaths have been reported on Tuesday, along with five more variants of concern found in Winnipeg.

The province said the new screened or sequenced cases were identified as the B.1.1.7. variant. This brings the total number of variant cases in Manitoba to 275, which includes 240 cases of the B.1.1.7. variant and 20 cases of the B.1.351 variant.

There are 15 variant cases that have not been categorized.

Along with the variant cases, the province reported two more people have died from COVID-19. The deaths include a woman in her 80s whose death has been linked to the outbreak at the Grace Hospital unit 3 South, and a woman in her 90s. Both women were from Winnipeg.

These most recent deaths bring COVID-19's death toll in Manitoba to 942.

The province reported 62 new cases in Manitoba on Tuesday.

The Winnipeg health region had the highest number of cases on Tuesday, with 33 cases reported. The city's five-day test positivity rate remains at 4.3 per cent.

Another COVID-19 outbreak was declared at a Winnipeg hospital on Tuesday. The St. Boniface Hospital unit B5 has been moved to the critical or red level. The province did not say how many cases are connected to the outbreak.

The Northern Health Region reported 23 cases on Tuesday, followed by the Prairie Mountain Health region that reported four cases. The Interlake-Eastern health region and Southern Health both reported one case each.

The new cases bring the province's total since the start of the pandemic to 34,549 – this includes 1,255 cases that are considered active, and 32,352 people who have recovered from COVID-19.

The five-day test positivity rate in Manitoba is now at 5.3 per cent.

The province said 140 people were in hospital with COVID-19 as of Tuesday – this includes 66 people with active cases and 74 people who are no longer infectious. Of the 30 patients in intensive care on Tuesday, 14 had active cases and 16 were no longer infectious but still needed critical care.

The province said 1,386 tests were completed on Monday, bringing the total number of tests done since early February 2020 to 592,384.

This is a developing story. More details to come.