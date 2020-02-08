WINNIPEG -- The province is out with the latest flu numbers and the report said 15 people have died in Manitoba since September. That number is up by five compared to the previous week.

The province said influenza activity continues to be high.

The report also showed 138 people tested positive for influenza, which is roughly 32 per cent of all tested respiratory patients.

That number is down from the previous week when 152 people tested positive.

There was also a slight uptick of Manitobans who have received the flu shot. 24.8 per cent of Manitobans have received the shot compared to 24.4 per cent the previous week.

The report also noted respiratory syncytial virus continues to be at a higher level than this time last year.

Overall, younger people in the province have been hit harder by the flu this season as the majority of confirmed cases have come from people 65-years and younger.

The numbers are from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1.