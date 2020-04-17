WINNIPEG -- RCMP are investigating after officers executed two search warrants and charged five people on April 15.

The first search warrant was executed around 12:15 p.m. when Norway House RCMP went to a home on Seepeesik Road.

RCMP said officers were able to seize cash, crack cocaine, powder cocaine and around $10,000 worth of brand new high-value items which included electronics and clothing.

RCMP arrested 35-year-old Joseph Muskego, who is from Norway House Cree Nation. He has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing property obtained by crime and two counts of failing to comply with probation. The charges against him have not been proven in court. He remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Officers executed the second search warrant around 10:30 p.m. on April 15, at a home on Myrtle's Lane.

Officers found cash, crack cocaine, and a loaded shotgun.

RCMP said eight people were arrested and four will be facing several charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.