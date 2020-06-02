WINNIPEG -- The RCMP said it arrested five teenagers who escaped from a youth correctional centre in Portage la Prairie, Man., on Friday.

Mounties said around 6:30 p.m., they received a report of six young offenders trying to escape the Agassiz Youth Centre.

Upon arrival at the correctional centre, police were told five of the teenagers successfully escaped under the fence and then ran away. The sixth youth was caught before he crawled under the fence.

Mounties note the five young offenders were seen running away in an open field.

Officers contained the area, and with the help of an aerial drone and police dogs, the teenagers were quickly found and arrested.

The five male youths, aged 15 to 18, have been charged with escape lawful custody and prison breach. None of the charges have been tested in court.

Police continue to investigate.