Flax beverage and memory study up and running at St. Boniface Hospital

After years of waiting because of the pandemic, a clinical trial on flax seed and its effects on memory loss is happening at St. Boniface Hospital Research Centre.

The research involves giving participants flax seed beverage to drink daily for six months.

Research associate Aida Adlimoghaddam says flax seed is high in Omega-3 and other fatty acids which can help to improve memory, circulation and inflammation.

"These factors become dysfunctional during the progression of Alzheimer’s Disease, so we are hoping to understand whether or not flax seed has any effect on memory," she said.

If you are 60 to 84 years old with mild memory loss and cognitive impairment but are otherwise healthy, you can get more information on the flax seed beverage study by calling 204-235-3941 or email flaxmemory@sbrc.ca.