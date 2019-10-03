WINNIPEG -- Widespread overland flooding has prompted the R.M. of La Broquerie to declare a local state of emergency.

Louis Tétrault, the emergency coordinator for the municipality, said a large amount of rain has fallen in over the past several days, leading to flooding and washed out roads.

He said while the water began to recede Thursday morning, there is concern about more rain in the forecast.

“We’re hoping for not much rain in the coming days,” he said. “But we have to be aware.”

Tétrault said a large portion of the community of Zhoda is “pretty much under water”.

No homes have been evacuated, but Tétrault said it remains a possibility.

“We are evaluating as it goes,” he said.

Barriers have been placed in more than 25 areas along municipal roads to prevent washouts.

Three other roads have been closed: