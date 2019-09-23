Communities across southern Manitoba were drenched with rain over three days going into the weekend, and Environment and Climate Change Canada has released numbers to show exactly which ones were hit the heaviest.

Zhoda tops the list, having received 144 mm of rain between Thursday night and Saturday night. Other Manitoba communities that received more than 100 mm of rain in that time period include Brandon, Marchand and Dominion City.

In Winnipeg, where people found themselves in need of rescue from cars stranded in streets that flooded Friday morning, 45 mm of rain was recorded at the airport and 53 mm at The Forks over the same three days.

The storm system also brought heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Here is the full list of figures released by Environment Canada Monday. All totals represent how much rain that fell between Thursday and Saturday night, and Environment Canada notes the numbers are preliminary: