Concerns over water leaks at Portage and Main are preventing flowers from springing up in some of the intersection’s barricades.

The issue came up because Harvard Developments, representing 201 Portage Avenue, is asking the city to approve a change to an enclosed sidewalk facing Portage and Main.

A plan is on the table to turn the enclosure into a space for a tenant as part of a larger redevelopment of the property.

During Harvard’s pitch to councillors on the property and planning committee, it was revealed the company can’t put flowers in the barricade planters because of concerns water could leak through the protective membrane to the walkway below.

City council has voted in the past to do upgrades to the intersection.