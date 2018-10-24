

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg voters have had their say and the numbers show that most residents want Portage and Main to stay closed to pedestrians.

The city held a non-binding plebiscite as part of the municipal election and 64.99 per cent said they want the intersection closed, while 35.01 per cent said they want it open.

The iconic intersection has been closed for nearly 40 years and became a leading issue in the election.

In July, city council approved the Portage and Main plebiscite, which was the first Winnipeg has seen in 35 years.