WINNIPEG -- Flu activity remains high in Manitoba, despite the province seeing a decrease in activity in the latest numbers.

On Friday, the province released the latest flu report, which shows since September, 18 Manitobans have died from the flu. That’s up from 15 the week prior.

The province said from Feb. 2 to 8, 269 people were hospitalized because of the flu, with 26 of those being admitted to the ICU.

The report also indicated there were 104 lab-confirmed cases of the flu, which is fewer than the week prior when 138 people tested positive for influenza.

It said overall, younger people have been affected more by the flu this season, and said most reported cases are in people under the age of 65.

As of Feb. 14, the province said 25.4 per cent of Manitobans have gotten the flu shot.