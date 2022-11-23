Foligno scores twice as Wild rout Jets, 6-1
Marcus Foligno scored twice and Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves as the Minnesota Wild took down the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Wednesday night.
Matt Boldy added a goal and two assists for the Wild, and Kirill Kaprizov extended his point streak to seven games with a power-play goal 28 seconds into the third period.
It was Minnesota's largest margin of victory this season and perhaps the team's most complete game.
"It was a good effort. Everyone was just really into it," said Foligno, who took a stick to the ear in the final minutes and required stitches. "It's not always pretty, but you're going to get your points just from team play."
Foligno entered with only one goal all season, which came in Minnesota's second game. The veteran winger scored on a rebound early in the third to give the Wild a 3-1 lead and added another midway through the period on a give-and-go play with linemate Joel Eriksson Ek.
Gustavsson made his third straight start in net with Marc-Andre Fleury still out with an upper-body injury. His biggest save came midway through the second period when he stuffed Cole Perfetti on a breakaway.
The six goals allowed by Connor Hellebuyck were the most he's given up all season. He came in permitting 2.07 goals per game, second-best in the NHL. Minnesota's final goal drew chants of "Sieve! Sieve!" from Wild fans.
Mason Shaw put the Wild up 1-0 in the first period just as Minnesota's first power play expired. Shaw fired a shot from above the left circle that found its way through traffic and past Hellebuyck.
Wild defenseman Cam Addison scored his first goal this season and the third of his career early in the second for a 2-0 lead.
Kaprizov's power-play goal was Minnesota's first in six games. Boldy's goal in the third also came on the power play.
"I think getting that first one, Kirill's definitely helped us out for sure," Boldy said. "A couple laughs in the huddle after the goal, saying we finally got one. So it's obviously good to get one there."
Kyle Connor had Winnipeg's goal, a wrister that made it 3-1 in the second period.
The Jets were whistled for eight penalties, two of which led to power-play goals for Minnesota.
"I think one of the concerns is the lack of discipline," Jets coach Rick Bowness said. "That really bothered me tonight. Penalties at the wrong time. Turnovers at the wrong time. Yapping at the refs. Those things lead into other issues. But clearly not our best effort."
Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin was scratched with a non-COVID-19 illness.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Inflation relief measures should be well targeted and temporary, says Macklem
Governments looking to provide inflation relief to Canadians should choose measures that are well-targeted and temporary, says Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem.
Rejecting unproven claims prevents 'mob' takeover of convoy inquiry: Murray Sinclair
The commissioner presiding over the public inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act will not allow a lawyer for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers to explore an unsubstantiated claim that hateful imagery spotted at the Ottawa protests last winter was staged.
Ontario photographer captures massive wave that looks like 'the perfect face'
A photographer says he has captured an insane six-metre wave with a 'perfect face' during a lake-effect storm in Ontario.
Three takeaways from Canada's World Cup opener against Belgium
Canada returned to the men's World Cup on Wednesday for the first time since 1986 but walked away from its first match empty-handed after a 1-0 loss to Belgium.
New interactive map shows 200,000 galaxies, a slice of the known universe
There’s now a way for everyone who has ever dreamed of being an astronaut to view the universe from the comfort of their home: an interactive map of the known cosmos, which lays out 200,000 galaxies in their actual positions in space.
Conservative MP's bill to encourage growth in cryptocurrency sector defeated
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner's private member's bill calling for a national framework to encourage growth in the cryptocurrency sector was defeated in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre voted in favour of seeing the bill advance.
Which provinces binge-watch shows the most? Study looks at who's watching, and what's on TV
A newly released survey conducted on Canadians’ streaming habits reveals that Nova Scotia and Prince Edward residents do most binge-watching in Canada.
Mother, father and son killed in head-on crash near Peterborough, Ont. identified
A mother, father and son were among the four fatalities in Tuesday's head-on crash just east Peterborough, Ont, which also sent their daughter to hospital in critical condition.
What are Immigration Canada's plans for your country?
Shortly after the federal government unveiled its ambitious goal of seeing 500,000 immigrants arrive each year by 2025, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada published its strategic objectives for Asia and the Americas.
Regina
-
City of Regina could receive nearly $3M for safer communities program
The City of Regina could receive $2.9 million from the federal government for a program aimed at making Canadian communities safer.
-
Soccer fans gather in Regina to take in Canada's first World Cup match in 36 years
Soccer fans gathered at Lobby Kitchen & Bar in Regina on Wednesday afternoon to watch Canada’s first World Cup game against Belgium.
-
Sask. opposition calls for more affordability measures amid Alberta's targeted inflation initiatives
Saskatchewan residents won’t be seeing additional affordability initiatives anytime soon, despite the official opposition’s call for the government to follow Alberta’s lead in addressing inflation.
Saskatoon
-
Fourth plane of Ukrainians arrives in Saskatchewan
A fourth plane carrying displaced Ukrainians has arrived in Saskatchewan, landing at the Saskatoon airport Wednesday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon City Council to vote on additional tax increase
On Monday Saskatoon’s City Council begins deliberations over whether to increase property taxes nearly a percentage point more than projected.
-
Collision causes power outage in Saskatoon neighbourhood
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) was called to a collision between a large truck and power infrastructure that knocked electricity out for the Kelsey/Woodlawn neighbourhood.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury teacher faces hearing related to inappropriate messages sent to five students
A high school teacher working for the Rainbow District School Board in Sudbury is facing a disciplinary hearing next month over social media messages he sent to five female students.
-
Rejecting unproven claims prevents 'mob' takeover of convoy inquiry: Murray Sinclair
The commissioner presiding over the public inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act will not allow a lawyer for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers to explore an unsubstantiated claim that hateful imagery spotted at the Ottawa protests last winter was staged.
-
Sudbury police appeal for assistance identifying man who brought gunshot victim to hospital
Sudbury police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who brought a 22-year-old gunshot victim to hospital Monday night.
Edmonton
-
13 vehicles stolen from dealership in northern Alberta in overnight heist
Mounties in Fort McMurray are looking for help after 13 trucks and SUVs were stolen from a local dealership.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations decline, ICU admissions remain steady
Alberta now has 1,107 Albertans in hospital with the coronavirus, 40 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.
-
'Heinous act of terror': Edmonton teen killed in Jerusalem bombing
An Israeli-Canadian teen who was killed in a bombing in Jerusalem Wednesday was from Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Mother, father and son killed in head-on crash near Peterborough, Ont. identified
A mother, father and son were among the four fatalities in Tuesday's head-on crash just east Peterborough, Ont, which also sent their daughter to hospital in critical condition.
-
Man dead after being hit, trapped under vehicle in Toronto
A man is dead after being struck and trapped under a vehicle in Toronto Wednesday afternoon.
-
Ontario NDP call on Toronto mayor to withdraw request for more powers
Ontario’s official opposition is urging Toronto’s mayor to withdraw his request for new powers that would allow certain bylaws to pass with just a third of council’s support.
Calgary
-
Experts weigh in a day after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announces Inflation Relief Act
Albertans are weighing in on Danielle Smith's Inflation Relief Act a day after the new Premier announced her targeted measures during a televised, campaign-like speech.
-
Malkin's winning goal in shootout leads Penguins past Flames
Evgeni Malkin scored the deciding goal in the shootout, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.
-
'We cannot guarantee your safety': Calgary couple takes Iranian protest to World Cup
A Calgary couple has taken their protest of Iran’s hardline regime and their fight for women’s rights to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Montreal
-
Fady Dagher will be Montreal's next police chief
Fady Dagher has been selected as the new chief of the Montreal police service (SPVM), the city has confirmed. Dagher, who is currently the head of the Longueuil police service, will take over the Montreal police force following the retirement of former chief Sylvain Caron last March.
-
Video shows driver strike infant in stroller at Montreal intersection; police investigating
A one-year-old child has survived a hit-and-run after a woman's stroller was struck by a vehicle while she was crossing the street in Montreal's Outremont borough last week, police say. The infant was not injured and investigators are searching for the suspect vehicle.
-
Former Quebec MNA Harold LeBel found guilty of sexual assault
Former Parti Quebecois legislator Harold LeBel was found guilty on Wednesday of sexually assaulting a woman at his residence in 2017.
Ottawa
-
Mother, father and son killed in head-on crash near Peterborough, Ont. identified
A mother, father and son were among the four fatalities in Tuesday's head-on crash just east Peterborough, Ont, which also sent their daughter to hospital in critical condition.
-
'We need to do something': uOttawa epidemiologist says masking is a solution to slowing respiratory virus transmission
An epidemiologist at the University of Ottawa says "we need to do something" to stop the transmission of respiratory viruses this fall, as debate continues on whether masks should be mandatory in Ottawa's public schools.
-
'I have a dream too': Students watch Louis-Riel grad Jonathan David in Canada's World Cup match
Students at Louis-Riel school in Ottawa left class early on Wednesday to watch Ottawa's Jonathan David and Canada player at the World Cup.
Atlantic
-
Moncton man charged with first-degree murder after missing man found dead
A man reported missing in Moncton, N.B., last week has been found dead and another man has been charged with murder in connection with the case.
-
Patient dies in Moncton ER while waiting to be seen
Another patient has died while waiting for care in a New Brunswick hospital’s emergency room.
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry: RCMP union calls for more resources
The organization that represents almost 20,000 RCMP members submitted Wednesday a long list of recommendations to the inquiry investigating the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia, saying the province must do something about chronic understaffing.
Kitchener
-
Reports of shots fired in Kitchener Wednesday night: Police
Waterloo regional police said there will be a large police presence Wednesday night in the Kingsway Drive area of Kitchener, after reports that shots were fired in the area.
-
Absentee rates up at UGDSB, board points to respiratory illnesses
As respiratory illnesses spread through the community, the Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) is seeing an increase in student absences.
-
'Traumatized' Brantford, Ont. family files complaint after police raid wrong home
A lawyer representing the family says they continues to struggle with the emotional and physical impact of the Sept. 8 raid.
Vancouver
-
Busiest pediatric ER in B.C: Surrey hospital 'overrun' as sick kids get hallway medicine
The surge in sick kids has B.C.'s Surrey Memorial Hospital seeing quadruple as many patients as their emergency department was designed for, and 100 more kids per day than last year – making it one of the busiest pediatric units in the country.
-
Surrey RCMP officer charged with sexual assault, breach of trust
A Surrey Mountie who was already facing nine criminal charges has had another five laid against him in an ongoing investigation, the detachment announced Wednesday.
-
Man who allegedly drove truck into B.C. residential school march charged
Nearly six months after attendees of a march to honour residential school victims and survivors in Mission, B.C. reported that a man deliberately drove a truck into the crowd – a criminal charge has been laid.
Vancouver Island
-
Man sentenced for 'deliberate, prolonged and brutal attack' in downtown Victoria
A Victoria man has been sentenced to three years in prison for violently attacking another man with a baseball bat in the city's downtown core. The Crown sought a prison sentence of three to four years, emphasizing that the attack was planned, sustained and brutal.
-
Andrew Berry, man convicted of murdering daughters, has appeal dismissed
B.C.'s Court of Appeal has dismissed Andrew Berry’s appeal of two counts of second-degree murder after the Oak Bay man was convicted of killing his two young daughters on Christmas Day, 2017.
-
Island online grocery retailer working with local producers
An Langford-based online grocery retailer is focused on supporting Vancouver Island producers by making their products more widely available.