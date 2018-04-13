Shelly Glover is resigning, claiming a toxic work environment exists within the Winnipeg Police Service.

In a letter to Chief Danny Smyth, obtained by CTV News, Glover says her last scheduled day of work will be May 23.

The patrol sergeant writes she’s leaving behind employees “suffering in a workplace that lacks accountability and fair treatment for all.”

She then goes on to write she’s engaged in her own respectful workplace complaint investigation, from Feb. 24, she hopes will continue when she’s gone.

Glover did not elaborate further on the complaint.

The police union says it has offered Glover support and advice.

Executives with the Winnipeg Police Service declined to comment.

Glover left the police and was elected as St. Boniface MP in 2008 for the Conservative Party, but returned to the service in 2015.