Former MP Shelly Glover joins Manitoba PC leadership race

WINNIPEG -

Former MP and former Winnipeg Police Service member Shelly Glover is officially throwing her hat in the leadership race for the Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba.

“I am Shelly Glover and I am going to be the next PC leader of Manitoba and the next Premier,” said Glover at a leadership bid announcement event in Winnipeg on Friday.

Glover immediately distanced herself from current party leadership, saying she is committed to Indigenous reconciliation and condemned past comments made by former Premier Brian Pallister on Indigenous history.

As part of her pitch to become PC leader, Glover said she will focus on the needs of seniors in Manitoba hurt by the pandemic.

Glover also came out against vaccine mandates.

“I will not support mandated vaccines,” said Glover, describing the process as “unfair” to workers, particularly in the health care sector.

Glover is the second candidate to enter the race and will be running against Heather Stefanson to succeed the PC party. PC MLA Shannon Martin has also announced he intends to run for leadership.

This is a developing story. More to come.