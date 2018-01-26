

CTV Winnipeg





Former NDP principal secretary Heather Grant-Jury has pleaded guilty to fraud over $5,000.

The charges stem from Grant-Jury’s career before her role with the NDP when she was director of the training centre for the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 832.

In an agreed statement of facts presented to the court, Grant-Jury admitted to claiming personal expenses as business expenses between 2011 and 2015 but disputes the amount of over $160,000.

Grant-Jury was suspended by the union in December of 2015 when a forensic audit was handed over to police.

She will be back in court in August for a hearing to determine the disputed amount.