WINNIPEG -- A former Winnipeg chief of police has a new role in Ontario as the province's first Inspector General of Policing.

Devon Clunis first joined the Winnipeg Police Service in 1987 and served in all service areas. He became the chief in 2012, making him the first Black Canadian to become a police chief.

In this new role in Ontario, Clunis will help oversee policing in the province. He will also be responsible for setting up an Inspectorate of Policing, which will work with the government and its partners to develop regulations.

"I am delighted to welcome Mr. Clunis as Ontario's first Inspector General of Police," said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, in a press release. "With his proven track record as an exceptional and transformational police leader, Mr. Clunis' contribution will be invaluable as we continue our work to ensure Ontarians receive the modern, efficient and high-quality policing services they deserve."

The province is hoping Clunis' new inspectorate will improve transparency and accountability to the public and increase trust between the public and their police services.

The province said the inspectorate would operate at arm's length from the government to provide policing oversight and ensure effective policing services are provided to every community in Ontario.

According to the province, the inspectorate will monitor police services, policing complaints, maintain and manage records and conduct analyses regarding compliance.

The Government of Ontario said the creation of the Inspector General of Policing position is the next step in delivering on the government's commitment to reform policing.