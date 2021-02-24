WINNIPEG -- Four inmates at the Brandon Correctional Centre have been arrested and charged after a fellow inmate was beaten and hospitalized.

Brandon police said four men ages 22, 24, 26 and 28, were arrested at the Brandon Correctional Centre on Tuesday and charged with assault with a weapon.

The charge has not been proven in court. The men were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

The charges come after an inmate at the jail was beaten on Saturday.

Police said several inmates assaulted the inmate, beating him with their fists and feet, and other objects including furniture in the jail.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries including bruises and lacerations. He was released from medical care on Sunday.