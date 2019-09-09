Four kids were shot with BB guns in the schoolyard at Champlain School Sunday afternoon, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

Police said the kids, between the ages of 11 and 16, were playing in the schoolyard around 2:15 p.m. when they were confronted by five to seven men.

The suspects pulled out BB guns and shot at the kids. All four of the victims were hit, but were not significantly injured. The suspects ran away.

Police said the victims were not students of the school. A Winnipeg police school resource officer was at the school Monday to help staff and students with any questions.

Officers with the major crime unit are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.