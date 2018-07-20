

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service are looking for four men in their early 20’s after they robbed a convenience store in the 1100 block of Portage Avenue around 5:40 a.m. on July 19.

Police said one of the suspects approached the counter and pulled out a handgun on the employee and told him to get on the ground.

The other suspects jumped over the counter and filled bags full of cigarettes before fleeing.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.