WINNIPEG -- There are four new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases now sits at 322.

The announcement comes from a Government of Manitoba tweet.

Public health officials advise 4 new cases of #Covid19MB have been identified as of 9:30 a.m. today. The total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba is 322. The online data will be updated on Monday, June 29, 2020. https://t.co/QHUWf1HR4d pic.twitter.com/B030jafFEM — Manitoba Government (@MBGov) June 27, 2020

Data on the number of active cases, people recovered and tests administrated will be updated on Monday.

As of Friday, 300 people had recovered from the virus in Manitoba.

The government also tweeted a reminder on COVID-19 protocols ahead of Canada Day.