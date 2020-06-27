Advertisement
Four new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba as of Saturday
Published Saturday, June 27, 2020 12:06PM CST Last Updated Saturday, June 27, 2020 12:10PM CST
WINNIPEG -- There are four new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
The total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases now sits at 322.
The announcement comes from a Government of Manitoba tweet.
Data on the number of active cases, people recovered and tests administrated will be updated on Monday.
As of Friday, 300 people had recovered from the virus in Manitoba.
The government also tweeted a reminder on COVID-19 protocols ahead of Canada Day.