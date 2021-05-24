WINNIPEG -- Manitoba recorded four new deaths linked to COVID-19 on Monday.

There have been 1,033 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The province also added another 353 new cases and the five-day test positivity rate is 14.3 per cent.

Since March 2020, 48,787 people have contracted COVID-19 and 42,693 people have recovered.

There are 5,061 active cases in the province right now.

Manitoba's ICU continues to deal with dozens of COVID-19 cases, as 74 are in intensive care, 55 of which have active COVID-19.

There are 318 people in hospital, 260 of which have active COVID-19.

On Sunday, 2,973 tests were completed, bringing the total to 749,515 since February 2020.

No news conference or bulletin will be released on Monday due to the long weekend. A bulletin will be released on Tuesday and Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, will also hold a news conference.