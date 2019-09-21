Winnipeg police have arrested four youths after an attempted armed carjacking on Portage Avenue Friday.

Around 4:15 a.m., police received a report of four people checking vehicles in the Silver Heights area.

Police said the four people had been in a stolen truck when it crashed into a tree in the 400 block of Olive Street. They then left the truck and were seen casing vehicles. Police said at one point, one of the suspects shot at an unoccupied vehicle with a stolen gun.

Officers, with the help of the K9 unit, took one a male suspect into custody near Lodge Avenue and Rita street as he tried to run away.

Around 8:10 a.m., the three remaining suspects carjacked a 51-year-old female at gun point as she was getting out of her car in the 2700 block of Portage Avenue. Police said one of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim and pulled the trigger, but the gun didn’t fire. The suspects then sprayed the victim with bear spray and ran away without the vehicle.

Around 10:30 a.m., police took the three suspects into custody with the help of the K9 unit in the area of Portage Avenue and the Perimeter Highway.

The K9 unit searched the area and recovered a stolen handgun.

The major crime unit determined the truck and the gun had been stolen from the Cartwright, Man. area during separate incidents.

A 14-year-old girl, a 15-year-old girl, and two 17-year-old boys have been arrested for numerous weapons and theft-related incidents.

The suspects were detained in custody.