WINNIPEG -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at another Winnipeg hospital.

Announced on Saturday, the outbreak is in Unit 3 North at Grace Hospital.

According to the province, the site has been moved to Critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.

The province did not say how many cases are linked to the outbreak.

The hospital has restricted visitor access since November 2 and has made masks mandatory since September 1.

Grace hospital joins the list of other Winnipeg hospitals dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, which includes Health Science Centre, St. Boniface Hospital and Victoria General Hospital.