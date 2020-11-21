Advertisement
Fourth Winnipeg hospital declares COVID-19 outbreak
Published Saturday, November 21, 2020 2:17PM CST Last Updated Saturday, November 21, 2020 2:19PM CST
Winnipeg's Grace Hospital is pictured on November 20, 2020. (CTV News Photo Josh Crabb)
WINNIPEG -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at another Winnipeg hospital.
Announced on Saturday, the outbreak is in Unit 3 North at Grace Hospital.
According to the province, the site has been moved to Critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.
The province did not say how many cases are linked to the outbreak.
The hospital has restricted visitor access since November 2 and has made masks mandatory since September 1.
Grace hospital joins the list of other Winnipeg hospitals dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, which includes Health Science Centre, St. Boniface Hospital and Victoria General Hospital.