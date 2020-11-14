WINNIPEG -- Another unit at Victoria General Hospital has declared a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a message on the hospital's website, two patients in Unit 4South, a geriatric rehabilitation unit, contracted the virus.

An outbreak was first declared at the hospital in family medicine units 5N and 5S.

As of an update from the hospital on Friday, 42 patients and 38 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 associated with the outbreak.

There have also been 11 deaths associated with the outbreak, including health care worker Jean Claude Dianzenza Bahati.

A message posted to the Victoria General Hospital's website notes outbreak protocols have been implemented to ensure the ongoing protection of patients, staff, and visitors. It said anyone potentially exposed to the virus is being identified and directed to self-isolate.