Free access to Manitoba provincial parks in February

If you are looking for ways to enjoy the mild winter weather, one option is to explore one of Manitoba’s provincial parks.

On Wednesday, the Manitoba government announced that it’s encouraging people to visit the provincial parks by providing free entry for the month of February.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Tracy Schmidt made the announcement in a news release, saying that February is a great time to enjoy the provincial parks.

“We know affordability is top of mind for many families, so I am pleased to announce we are waiving the entry fee to all provincial parks for the month of February,” she said.

“We encourage all Manitobans to get outdoors and enjoy everything our beautiful provincial parks have to offer."

According to the province, vehicle permits will not be required at provincial parks for the month of February; however, Snopasses are still needed for snowmobiles on designated trails. Entrance fees still apply at national parks.

Activities at the parks include cross-country skiing, hiking, snowshoeing, skating and tobogganing. More information can be found online.