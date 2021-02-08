WINNIPEG -- With Manitoba experiencing freezing cold temperatures on Monday, a number of schools across the province have been forced to cancel for the day.

The following schools and buses are closed on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021:

  • All schools in the Prairie Rose School Division are closed. Staff are asked to work from home.
  • Schools are closed and buses are cancelled in the Evergreen School Division. 
  • All schools are closed in the DSFM.
  • No buses and classes are cancelled for the Lord Selkirk School Division. All staff are to report to their place of work.