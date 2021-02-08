Advertisement
Freezing temperatures force school closures in Manitoba
Published Monday, February 8, 2021 5:23AM CST Last Updated Monday, February 8, 2021 6:12AM CST
WINNIPEG -- With Manitoba experiencing freezing cold temperatures on Monday, a number of schools across the province have been forced to cancel for the day.
The following schools and buses are closed on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021:
- All schools in the Prairie Rose School Division are closed. Staff are asked to work from home.
- Schools are closed and buses are cancelled in the Evergreen School Division.
- All schools are closed in the DSFM.
- No buses and classes are cancelled for the Lord Selkirk School Division. All staff are to report to their place of work.