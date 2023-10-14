Friday’s Winnipeg high school football scores

It was a brisk fall evening of Winnipeg high school football Friday, with games in both AAA and AAAA divisions.

There were three very one-sided games on the AAA side. The Fort Frances Muskies dominated the Churchill Bulldogs 41-1, the Dryden Eagles beat the St. Norbert Celtics by a similar score, 40-1, and the Beaver Brae Broncos won over the St. John's Tigers 51-6.

In AAAA action, the Steinbach Regional Sabres beat the Portage Collegiate Trojans by a score of 61-7.

The Elmwood Giants narrowly squeaked out a victory over Brandon's Vincent Massey Vikings, 10-9.

The Garden City Gophers beat Murdoch McKay 14-9, the Grant Park Pirates shut out the Sisler Spartans 59-0, and the St. Paul's Crusaders downed the Springfield Sabres, 36-7.

In the late game, the Dakota Lancers blew out the Sturgeon Heights Huskies by a score of 73-7.

Winnipeg High School Football League play continues next week with games on Thursday, Oct. 19.