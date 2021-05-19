WINNIPEG -- It's a tale of one province divided into two thanks to the weather. Depending on where you live in Manitoba, the weather situation could be extremely different.

Winnipeg and much of southern Manitoba dealt with the first heatwave of the year. A special weather statement was issued by Environment Canada on Tuesday saying temperatures were going to hover around the 30 Celsius mark.

Tuesday wasn't the only warm day, as several temperature records were set on Monday.

The Arnes area set a record of 32 C, which beat the old record of 30 C which was set in 1970. The Fisher Branch area also broke a record set in 1970 by having a temperature of 31.2 C.

The Gimli area had a record of 32 C, the McCreary area set a record of 30.9 C, Pinawa had a record of 29.8 C, Pine Falls topped off at 30.3, and Swan River was 32.3 C.

But that warm weather is not being felt everywhere, as most of northern Manitoba is being by winter weather.

Winter storm warnings are in place for Brochet, Churchill, and Tadoule Lake, while there are freezing rain warnings in effect for Gillam, Thompson—Nelson House—Split Lake, and Lynn Lake—Leaf Rapids—Pukatawagan.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Churchill area was dealing with blowing snow and the temperature was -6 C.

The good news is by the time the weekend rolls around, the winter weather will taper off and it is supposed to reach a high of 12 C on Sunday.

Much of the warm weather places are also balancing out. Winnipeg is expecting rain over the next few days with temperatures hovering in the mid-teens.