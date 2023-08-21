From shopping carts to knives: A look at the strangest items dumped in Winnipeg’s Seine River
An environmental non-profit that seeks to protect the Seine River and its surrounding natural areas is sharing some of the disturbing and downright strange items fished out the waterway this summer.
Save Our Seine’s Summer River Keeper Team spends the warmest months collecting garbage and debris, clearing fallen trees and log jams, maintaining trails and removing invasive species.
After 11 weeks trolling the waters, the organization is sharing some of the team’s finds.
“They did the entire river through Winnipeg twice,” explained Ryan Palmquist, managing director of Save Our Seine River Environment Inc.
“During that time, they pulled out of over 100 bags of garbage, 15 shopping carts, 80 pieces of treated wood and countless other individual, small objects ranging from knives to bicycles to pieces of cars, car tires and anything else you can imagine.”
Team members regularly filled canoes up with the not-so buried treasures, while keeping the river accessible and usable in a sustainable, environmentally friendly way for the entire summer season, Palmquist said.
He adds the greenway was essentially a large-scale dumping ground prior to the organization’s founding in the ‘90s.
Since it began caring for the area, it has substantially improved.
“However, there still is a recurring renewal of garbage in the river every year,” he said. “If this work were to stop for any given year, we would see things maybe not return to quite as bad as they were, but they would start in that direction.”
Illegal dumping continues to be a blight on the waterway. To crack down, the organization is launching a public study into some of the sources of the trash that plagues the river, and the underlying reasons why those who dump their garbage do so.
The goal is to one day make the organization obsolete, Palmquist said.
- With files from CTV’s Kimberly Rio Wertman
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LATEST UPDATES | Military deploys 350 soldiers to Northwest Territories, update expected on situation in Yellowknife
Fires continue to burn close to several communities in the Northwest Territories where evacuation orders remain in effect. Here are the latest updates for the affected communities.
Live updates: B.C. firefighters battle to protect communities
A state of emergency remains in place Monday across British Columbia, where raging wildfires have left tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders or alerts. Here are the latest developments in firefighters' ongoing battle to protect people and property.
Health Canada is monitoring BA.2.86, new COVID-19 variant detected in U.S., other countries
Health Canada is monitoring a new COVID-19 variant that has been detected in several countries.
Trudeau says he is 'moving forward' with interference inquiry, Poilievre says PM's holding it back
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insists that despite months of delay, his government is 'moving forward' with a foreign interference inquiry, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is accusing him of standing in the way.
How the remnants of post-tropical storm Hilary will affect Canada
The remnants of post-tropical storm Hilary are making their way up north and are expected to affect Canada's western region this week.
Climate protesters arrested after blocking Ottawa traffic to call for national firefighting agency
A protest group calling on the government to combat climate change says three of its members were arrested Monday morning during a sit-in on the Plaza Bridge over the Rideau Canal while calling for a national firefighting agency.
Meta putting profit ahead of safety by blocking wildfire news, says Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday criticized Meta for blocking domestic news from its platforms, saying the Facebook-parent was prioritizing profit over safety as devastating wildfires force tens of thousands to evacuate their homes.
B.C.'s premier urges Meta to allow news sharing in B.C. amid wildfire crisis
Premier David Eby is calling on the social media company Meta to reverse its decision to block Canadian news from being shared online in British Columbia, saying it feels like it is holding the province "ransom" in its ongoing spat with Ottawa.
What to know about home insurance if you've been displaced by wildfires in B.C. or N.W.T
All standard homeowner and tenant insurance policies cover damage caused by fires, and also provide coverage to help with the cost of mass evacuations, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada
Regina
-
Deaths of Broadview man, woman deemed homicide-suicide, Sask. RCMP say
The death of a man and woman in Broadview, Sask. has been deemed a domestic homicide-suicide by RCMP.
-
Sask. to offer up to $70M for livestock producers hit hard by drought
The Saskatchewan government will distribute as much as $70 million to livestock producers hit hard by drought this year.
-
Nearly a year after mass stabbing, James Smith Cree Nation leaders offer thanks
In a ceremony held Monday morning on James Smith Cree Nation, leaders formally offered thanks to those who offered aid in the aftermath of a mass stabbing that occurred on Labour Day weekend last year.
Saskatoon
-
Nearly a year after mass stabbing, James Smith Cree Nation leaders offer thanks
In a ceremony held Monday morning on James Smith Cree Nation, leaders formally offered thanks to those who offered aid in the aftermath of a mass stabbing that occurred on Labour Day weekend last year.
-
'Mentally draining': Sask. women struggle to find justice in domestic abuse cases
A pair of Saskatoon women say they are struggling to find justice, with their domestic abuse cases dragging on and court hearings adjourned more than a dozen times.
-
23 guns, 100,000 rounds of ammo and crossbow seized by Sask. RCMP after assault near Candle Lake
A massive seizure of guns and ammunition took place near Candle Lake following an assault in the area, Saskatchewan RCMP say.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury area OPP sergeant pleads to peace bond, charges withdrawn
CTV News learned Monday morning, the criminal harassment charge against a Sudbury-area Ontario Provincial Police sergeant has been withdrawn.
-
Third suspect charged in Sioux Lookout murder
Another Sioux Lookout man has been arrested in connection with a murder in the small northwestern Ontario town more than a week ago, the third suspect charged in the case.
-
Free Sudbury event for anyone struggling, hurting in any way
The annual Five Cent City event returns to downtown Sudbury this weekend to connect people struggling with addiction or mental health issues with help and showcase some community members who have overcome challenges in different ways.
Edmonton
-
'No right to create violence': Edmonton's mayor condemns day-long protest that saw 11 injured
What was supposed to be a peaceful soccer tournament on Saturday turned into a violent confrontation that spanned multiple Edmonton neighbourhoods, saw at least 11 injured and police reading the Riot Act.
-
RCMP charge trio in kidnapping and assault case in Grande Prairie area
RCMP have arrested and charged three people with a variety of offences following an assault and kidnapping last week west of Grande Prairie.
-
Alberta business hit by arsonist for fifth time: police
Police are investigating after a Fort McMurray business was targeted by an arsonist for the fifth time in less than a year.
Toronto
-
Ontario English Catholic teachers join other unions in holding strike votes in fall
Ontario English-language Catholic teachers will join their other publicly-funded school counterparts in holding a strike vote in the fall as negotiations with the province continue to stall.
-
Ontario expanding strong mayor powers to more cities, offering funding to those that meet housing targets
Ontario is expanding its strong mayor powers to 21 more cities while providing municipalities financial “rewards” if they are able to meet housing targets.
-
Tenants without power, running water following 5-alarm fire at west Toronto building
Residents of a west Toronto residence could be in the dark for a “number of days” after the electrical system at their apartment building caught fire late Sunday afternoon and was significantly damaged.
Calgary
-
Police investigate stabbing at downtown Calgary CTrain station
Calgary police say charges are pending after a stabbing at the Eighth Street CTrain platform on Monday morning.
-
Canmore paying residents to remove fruit trees to help reduce bear encounters
The Town of Canmore is once again offering to cover the costs for residents to remove fruit trees from their property in an effort to cut back on bear encounters.
-
'It’s everyone’s responsibility': Calgary affordable housing advocates call for government support
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is walking back his comments that "housing isn't a primary federal responsibility" ahead of a cabinet retreat this week where Canada's housing affordability will take centre stage.
Montreal
-
Developers prefer to pay a fine than to build affordable housing in Montreal
With affordable housing on the minds of many Canadians and every level of government, the opposition at City Hall says a key part of Montreal's housing plan has been catastrophic.
-
Conservative Party gaining ground in Quebec: poll
The Conservatives haven't traditionally done well with Quebec voters, but new polling is showing the official Opposition is gaining support among the electorate.
-
Tenants in NDG notice issues in their building after new owner asks them to leave
Tenants of an apartment building in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace fear they're slowly being kicked out of their home by the building's new owner.
Ottawa
-
Food donations to the Ottawa Food Bank are so low it had to cancel volunteer sorting shifts
The Ottawa Food Bank says the amount of food donations it has received in recent weeks has been so low that it has had to cancel volunteer sorting shifts. There simply isn't enough food to sort.
-
Two people in critical condition after stabbing in Centretown
Ottawa paramedics say two people are in critical condition after being stabbed in Centretown Monday afternoon.
-
Ottawa students rush to find affordable apartments ahead of fall term
As the school year approaches, university students are scrambling to secure rental accommodations, facing limited supply and strict requirements from landlords.
Atlantic
-
31-year-old Saint John man charged in weekend homicide as father of the deceased grieves
First degree murder charges have been laid in Saint John’s first homicide of the year.
-
Great white shark caught on camera off coast of Cape Breton
A great white shark was recently caught on camera by the Gulf Nova Scotia Fleet Planning Board off the shore of Inverness.
-
Feds to consider caps on int'l study permits as housing crisis grows: Fraser
Canada is looking to crack down on unscrupulous schools that are cashing in on the big bucks of international student tuition fees without putting any thought into where those students are going to live, Housing Minister Sean Fraser said Monday.
Kitchener
-
'I’m unable to find anything': Waterloo Region students struggle to secure housing as fall semester inches closer
Some post-secondary students in Waterloo Region are struggling to find affordable housing as the beginning of fall semester draws closer – a trend highlighted in a new study from Ontario’s Big City Mayors.
-
Cold-hearted crime: Community fridge stolen in Kitchener
The saying goes no good deed goes unpunished, and community organization 519 Community Collective is finding that out the hard way.
-
Waterloo Region Home Share program looks to address affordable housing shortage in non-traditional way
With affordable housing in short supply, the Waterloo Region Home Share program is looking to fill the gaps in a unique way.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | At least 50 buildings burned by wildfire in West Kelowna, B.C., officials say
West Kelowna's fire chief says at least 50 structures have been lost or damaged due to the McDougall Creek fire burning on both sides of Lake Okanagan.
-
B.C. woman says VRBO won't refund her for Kelowna vacation home, despite travel ban
B.C. Premier David Eby is urging companies and individuals who operate short-term rental properties in the Okanagan to be flexible and understanding while travel restrictions are in place due to wildfires.
-
Provincial officials provide update amid 'most difficult days' in B.C.'s wildfire history
British Columbia remains under a state of emergency and communities are reeling from the damages brought by destructive wildfires across the province.
Vancouver Island
-
Men arrested after suspicious fire damages Nanaimo dental office
Two men are in police custody in Nanaimo after a suspicious fire caused extensive damage to a downtown dental office.
-
B.C.'s premier urges Meta to allow news sharing in B.C. amid wildfire crisis
Premier David Eby is calling on the social media company Meta to reverse its decision to block Canadian news from being shared online in British Columbia, saying it feels like it is holding the province "ransom" in its ongoing spat with Ottawa.
-
Vancouver Island wildfire grows to more than 15 square kilometres
A pair of wildfires burning out of control on Vancouver Island have merged into one large fire measuring more than 15 square kilometres.