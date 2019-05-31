

CTV Winnipeg





A multidisciplinary team of researchers, including a number from Manitoba, were awarded more than $753,000 to study early detection and treatment methods for the most common, and often deadly, brain tumour.

The team will study Glioblastoma multiforme, the type of cancer that led to the death of the Tragically Hip’s Gord Downie. The brain tumour typically leaves patients 14 to 16 months to live following a diagnosis, according to a news release from the University of Manitoba announcing the funding.

That’s due in part to limited early detection method and an absence of effective treatment options.

The research funding from the Canadian Institute of Health Research was awarded to Donald Miller, the project lead and professor in pharmacology and therapeutics at the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences and the Kleysen Institute of Advanced Medicine at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg.

“The ultimate goal is to develop a safe, reliable and affordable way to monitor brain tumour progression and provide improved treatment care for those Canadians afflicted with this tumour,” Miller said.

He’ll bring together a diverse team of researchers, including three other University of Manitoba professors from different disciplines, for the project.