Funnel cloud advisory issued in parts of Manitoba, including Winnipeg: Environment Canada

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a weather advisory Tuesday afternoon regarding the possibility of funnel clouds.

The advisory is in effect for Winnipeg, the Red River Valley, south-central and southern Interlake areas.

ECCC said that conditions are favourable for funnel clouds to develop.

That said, these types of funnel clouds aren’t usually a danger near the ground.

However, if any form, there is still the chance their rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.

That aside, after a rain-soaked June, July got off to the same start on Canada Day on Monday across southern Manitoba.

ECCC said Morden topped the list of rainfall amounts yesterday, with a whopping 66 mm falling in the area on Monday.

According to ECCC, Winnipeg received 30 mm of rain.

Today, a low is on the move out of southern Manitoba, heading northeast. It’s bringing more rain to parts of the Red River Valley, Interlake, central and northeastern regions today.

As associated clouds move out of the south and temperatures heat up, there is the potential for thunderstorms to develop in southern regions that could become severe.

Meanwhile, the summer heat continues to be found in the far north of the province.

ECCC’s heat warning continues Tuesday for the Tadoule Lake region where daytime highs could reach close to 30C.