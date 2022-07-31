Garage destroyed in Maryland fire

Fire crews are cleaning up after a garage in the West End completely burned to the ground early Sunday morning.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) got the call at 5:16 a.m. to the 500 block of Maryland Street.

Firefighters arrived to find the garage completely engulfed in flames. The fire had also spread to a nearby fence and hydro pole.

The blaze was quickly extinguished, the garage was a complete loss. No damage estimate is available, and the cause of the fire is not known.