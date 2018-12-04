A remake of the Hollywood-esque sign that briefly graced Garage Hill in Winnipeg’s West End this summer may be in the works.

On Oct. 19 the City of Winnipeg told CTV News in an email Mayor Brian Bowman and the public service connected with the original creator of the sign through a third party.

“To have a discussion about recreating the sign in a manner that respects the City of Winnipeg’s rules and regulations,” the email said.

At the time, the original creator requested not to be named and discussions were ongoing, the city said.

In September, Winnipeggers took to social media to celebrate the first sign, with some people calling it ‘super cool’ and their ‘new favourite thing’.

The sign was taken down because the city said it was put up without the city’s permission.

“The construction of the sign and the materials used presented safety concerns for an installation at a public park. The sign was constructed with two 2x4’s mounted into the ground, and the frame was constructed of 1x1 scrap wood. The letters were constructed with drywall (would likely not have withstood heavy rain). Screws and nails were also protruding from the sign,” the city said in an email to CTV News Sept. 12.