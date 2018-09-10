A mysterious sign which popped up at a park in Winnipeg’s West End was taken down just as fast.

At the top of the hill in Westview Park, more commonly known as Garbage Hill, a large sign was posted over the weekend reading: GARBAGE HILL.

But who posted the sign? That remains a mystery.

On Monday afternoon the City of Winnipeg took down the sign.



It said it was made aware of the sign, which was not installed with the city’s approval.

Garbage Hill is a popular running, cycling, and walking area in the summer, and tobogganing hotspot in the winter.

Winnipeggers took to social media sharing photos of the sign before it was torn down.







