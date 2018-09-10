Featured
Hollywood-esque sign on Garbage Hill taken down as fast as it mysteriously appeared
Published Monday, September 10, 2018 3:16PM CST
A mysterious sign which popped up at a park in Winnipeg’s West End was taken down just as fast.
At the top of the hill in Westview Park, more commonly known as Garbage Hill, a large sign was posted over the weekend reading: GARBAGE HILL.
But who posted the sign? That remains a mystery.
On Monday afternoon the City of Winnipeg took down the sign.
It said it was made aware of the sign, which was not installed with the city’s approval.
Garbage Hill is a popular running, cycling, and walking area in the summer, and tobogganing hotspot in the winter.
Winnipeggers took to social media sharing photos of the sign before it was torn down.
#westend #winnipeg #garbagehill #wynnefamily #sundayfun @bwynne13 @zachary_wynne #hollywoodwhat ?? pic.twitter.com/7s4dhyen2u— Michael Wynne (@Windog0101) September 9, 2018