A mysterious sign which popped up at a park in Winnipeg’s West End was taken down just as fast.

At the top of the hill in Westview Park, more commonly known as Garbage Hill, a large sign was posted over the weekend reading: GARBAGE HILL.

But who posted the sign? That remains a mystery.

On Monday afternoon the City of Winnipeg took down the sign.

It said it was made aware of the sign, which was not installed with the city’s approval.

Garbage Hill is a popular running, cycling, and walking area in the summer, and tobogganing hotspot in the winter.

Winnipeggers took to social media sharing photos of the sign before it was torn down.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My new favourite thing, winnipeg has finally made it. #garbagehill

A post shared by Sacha Rosen (@teamrawfish)



 