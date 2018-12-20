

CTV Winnipeg





The Garbage hill sign that disappeared as quickly as it appeared in September is back.

Over the last few weeks there has been speculation that the sign made of an old garage door and other odds and ends would be making a comeback in Winnipeg.

READ MORE:Prankster erects 'Garbage Hill' sign on Winnipeg park made from landfill.

In a press release issued by the city Thursday morning, they confirm the sign is back.

The city says the new Hollywood-style sign is made of aluminum composite panels and sheeted in white reflective vinyl for the letters.

The sign was revealed today at 9 a.m. and the city says this time it is here to stay.