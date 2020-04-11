WINNIPEG -- In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the province announced it would close all businesses that were considered non-essential.

But not even a pandemic can stop spring from rolling in, which is why garden centres are getting ready for peak season.

Since customers aren't allowed inside the stores, some centres are offering curbside pickup and online sales.

The province's website said during a state of emergency, garden centre employees can be in the store to prepare orders for pick up, but not customers.

BUSINESS AS USUAL

Schriemers Market Garden Centre, however, is open to customers.

"I asked my MLA's office if I was allowed to be open based on the way my business functions, and they said, 'yes, I am,'" said Scott Schriemer, owner of Schriemer Market Centre.

Schriemers Market Centre is located in the constituency of MLA Ron Schuler. Schuler's office couldn't confirm if special permission was granted to Schriemers Market Centre, but directed CTV News to Shared Health.

In an email to CTV News, Shared Health said, "We are not in a position to discuss specific individual businesses and whether or not they can or can't be open."

Schuler’s office said it did receive a complaint about the garden centre operating. The complaint was passed along to public health officials to investigate.