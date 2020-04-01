WINNIPEG -- The Garden City Square Liquor Mart is currently closed for a deep cleaning after Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said an employee there tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the Crown corporation announced that it was notified an employee had been tested for the virus and the initial test results were positive. Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries said the employee last worked at the store on Saturday, March 28, 2020, and is currently in self-isolation at home.

MBLL said anyone who visited the Garden City Liquor Mart location recently and believe they have symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate and contact Health Links at 204-788-8200 or 1-888-315-9257 for further advice on the need for testing.