Gas leak on Salter Street prompts evacuation Sunday morning

WINNIPEG -

The demolition of a fire-damaged house Sunday morning caused a gas leak and evacuations in Winnipeg’s North End.

According to the City of Winnipeg, a contractor working to demolish a house in the 200 block of Salter Street ruptured a natural gas line around 11:00 a.m., causing gas to vent into the atmosphere.

The house had been damaged in a fire early Sunday morning and had partially collapsed.

WFPS responded to the gas leak and evacuated nearby homes until the leak was stopped as a precaution.